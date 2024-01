PUEBLO — Pueblo Co-op, a nonprofit offering services like food, clothes, showers, and help getting ID's is facing problems just like their clients. According to the nonprofit, they're having to reduce food distribution to once a month, instead of twice.

This is a continuing story and will be updated shortly.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.