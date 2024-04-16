Watch Now
Pueblo non-profit says it needs more volunteers to help neglected children

CASA of Pueblo says it has seen court cases involving abused or neglected children rise 20% last year
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 17:26:13-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Pueblo, a non-profit serving children in the court system, says it needs more volunteers.

CASAs are volunteers who assist neglected or abused children throughout their involvement in the court system. The nonprofit says last year, it saw those cases rise by 20%, and had to turn away 100 children because it didn't have enough volunteers to help.

If you'd like to learn more about volunteering for the organization, you can visit here.

This is a developing story. Check back here after 6 p.m. for the full story.

