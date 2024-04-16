Pueblo non-profit says it needs more volunteers to help neglected children

PUEBLO, Colo. — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Pueblo, a non-profit serving children in the court system, says it needs more volunteers.

CASAs are volunteers who assist neglected or abused children throughout their involvement in the court system. The nonprofit says last year, it saw those cases rise by 20%, and had to turn away 100 children because it didn't have enough volunteers to help.

If you'd like to learn more about volunteering for the organization, you can visit here.

This is a developing story. Check back here after 6 p.m. for the full story.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.