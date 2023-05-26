Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad investigating explosion on Pueblo's west side Thursday evening

PUEBLO, CO — There is a significant law enforcement presence on Pueblo's west side Thursday evening.

According to our crew at the scene, multiple police cruisers and Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad are in the area of 14th Street and Baxter Street. In a neighborhood located west of Mineral Palace Park.

Law enforcement was responding to reports of an explosion around 5 p.m., according to Captain Dustin Taylor, Commander of the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad.

Taylor said his team is still investigating as of now and are looking at items. There is no threat to the community at this time and law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident.

It is unclear at this time what the reported explosion was or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

