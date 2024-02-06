Pueblo Convention Center set record revenue number in 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Convention Center says it saw the most successful financial year in its history in 2023.

Oak View Group, who manage the Pueblo Convention Center announced that they saw their most financially successful year, and their highest year in attendance as well.

The convention center says it had a gross revenue of over $2.8 million last year. That beat the 2022 number by over $400,000.

Ticketed attendance at the Pueblo Convention Center was estimated to be around 44,000, but when including attendance during free events, that number increased to nearly 50,000.

Their 2023 slate included 270 events, among those were 21 conventions and four trade shows.

While Puebloans were of course in attendance for many of the events, it was the out of towners who have been helping push the brink of the records.

The center's general manager says this shows the city is becoming a desirable destination.

"Pueblo is really becoming a prime destination for media and events in southern Colorado along with entertainment and I think will continue to see growth in those areas and we look forward to a great 2024."

The venue will hope to continue its hot streak in 2024, and will feature events such as the USA Boxing international event and a SkillsUSA competition, among other special events.

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit the Pueblo Convention Center's website.

