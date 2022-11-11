Pueblo Medal of Honor recipient pays honor at Pride and Patriotism event

PUEBLO, CO — One Pueblo legend is the personification of pride and patriotism from his time in the JROTC at Centennial High School, to his service in Vietnam.

Drew Dix has been an instrumental part of the veteran community in Pueblo, through his work with the Center for American Values. He is Pueblo's last living Medal of Honor recipient and is one of the faces of the "Home of Heroes." Mr. Dix received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Vietnam resulting in the rescue of the 14 United States and free world civilians.

He said Pueblo understands what serving others is all about, through the hard work of everyday citizens.

"You don't have to have a Medal of Honor. You don't have to serve in combat. You don't have to be in the military to understand what service is and to be a good citizen," he said.

Dix spoke at the Pride and Patriotism tribute to veterans on Thursday put on by Pueblo School District 60. The school district partnered with the Center for American Values, to honor vets in creative ways engaging students and JROTC cadets.

Brandon and Richard Sardello, twin brothers and JROTC cadets, said veterans day means a lot to them after their father and grandfather served.

"The military has always been kind of something that we've wanted to do," said Richard. "I respect those who are giving everything for us, being away from their families, being overseas, not being able to talk to people for a while," he said.

This year students in kindergarten through 12th grade wrote poems that honored military heroes who have made extreme sacrifices. The best of these pieces were recognized with an award presented during the program.

The National Anthem was performed by a D60 Alumni cast featuring several current and retired music teachers from throughout the District. There was also a drumline tribute to veterans seeing the Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo Central High School drumlines square off.

____

