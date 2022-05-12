Pueblo massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct to appear in court

PUEBLO — Christopher Sais is expected to be in court Thursday morning for a status hearing after his trial was delayed three times.

Sais has been accused of unwanted sexual contact by at least a dozen women.

Sais was arrested in April 2020, Pueblo Police said Sais was a licensed massage therapist at the Souler Wellness Center, located on 5th Street in Pueblo.

An investigation determined there was unlawful sexual contact between a high school student and others at this location, according to Pueblo Police.

The trial was originally slated to start around September 2021, then it was rescheduled to October 2021, then postponed again until now.

