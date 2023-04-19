Pueblo man found guilty on charges related to shooting Pueblo deputies in 2021

PUEBLO WEST, CO — The man accused of shooting two Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Deputies in 2021 was found guilty on Tuesday.

50-year-old Eddie Lovins was found guilty of 2 counts of first-degree assault a class three felony that is punishable by 10-32 years in prison and $3,000 - $750,000 in fines. Lovins was also found guilty of 2 counts of second-degree assault & criminal mischief.

The deputies were shot as they were attempting to apprehend Lovins for reportedly calling in threats to the state of Tennessee State Capitol in 2021. One deputy was shot in the head and the other was struck in the left shoulder during the shooting, both were released from the hospital and recovered from the incident.

Lovins shot at other first responders during that incident including a firefighter and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer.

Lovins is being held in the Pueblo County Jail and has a sentencing scheduled for May.

