Pueblo man faces Federal Weapons Charge for September 2021 incidents

PUEBLO, CO — A Pueblo man has been charged by criminal complaint with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced that 43-year-old Leonard Cordova had been firing numerous shots at a moving vehicle from his driveway in Pueblo.

According to the criminal complaint, Cordova was allegedly observed on video firing numerous shots on Sept. 12, 2021.

After the incident, a district court judge in Pueblo County signed a warrant for Cordova's arrest for violating Colorado law, including the illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violating a restraining order.

Cordova was arrested on this warrant on Sept. 14, 2021, and was subsequently released on bail from this Pueblo County charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 19, 2021, Cordova was in a moving vehicle and shot at individuals who were in another moving vehicle in Pueblo.

Cordova was charged in district court in Pueblo County with attempted 1st-degree murder and eleven other related charges and was released on bail from these charges.

Cordova's initial appearance in federal court was on April 15, 2022, where he was advised of the charges pending against him by United States Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter.

Judge Neureiter set Cordova's detention hearing for April 19, 2022, and Cordova will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Each count charged carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The Pueblo Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant United States Attorney Andrea Surratt is handling the prosecution.

