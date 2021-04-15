Pueblo Library District participating in Colorado Parks Pass Program

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Library District is participating in the Colorado Parks Pass Program.

This means that if you have a Pueblo library card you can check out a backpack that includes free access to all state parks as well as nature guides and binoculars.

"It's just rewarding to be able to see people check these out and to do something different, especially during COVID when indoor activities are limited. So it's great for them to get outdoors," Jill Kleven with the Pueblo City-County Library District said.

For more information, contact the Pueblo Library District.