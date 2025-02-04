Pueblo Library District marking Black History Month with special programming

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Library District is marking Black History Month with special programming throughout the month of February.

The library district and its partners are offering a series of events giving the community a chance to learn, reflect and engage. The library aims to highlight local and national Black history through books, discussions and gatherings.

"We show mirrors so you can see yourself through literature and access information, and then we also provide windows so you can see other cultures, other experiences, and keep yourself educated so you really know what's around you and the community you live in," said Nick Potter, Executive Director of the Pueblo Library Foundation.

The Pueblo Library District has a calendar of events marking Black History Month. To view the calendar, click here.

