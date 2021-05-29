Pueblo Library District kicks of $1 million Reading Challenge

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Library District kicked off its $1 million Summer Reading Challenge Friday.

Non-profit POSADA held the event to sign up kids for the reading program.

Thanks to contributions from Pueblo City and County governments, students in Pueblo County under the age of 18 can earn $100 by checking out 10 items from any of the Pueblo libraries and then providing a response to the Library District about what they read.

The program runs from June through August.

For more information visit the Pueblo Library District web page.