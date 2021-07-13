Pueblo law enforcement cracking down on expired plates and tags

PUEBLO — Pueblo law enforcement will soon begin cracking down on drivers with expired plates or tags.

Starting Thursday, Pueblo Police, the Sheriff's Office, and State Patrol will be handing out tickets for these violations.

Law enforcement has been lenient over the past 16 months while the clerk's office switched to an appointment system to update plates and tags.

"A vast majority are doing what they are supposed to be doing, but there are some people who are taking advantage of the system, not registering vehicles, not getting plates, not doing the things they should be doing," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

The price of the ticket varies depending on how long your tags or plates have been expired.