Pueblo King Soopers union workers start strike Friday- See why and hear from King Soopers leadership

PUEBLO, Colo. — Members of UFCW Local 7 Pueblo King Soopers began to strike Friday morning and we were live from the picket lines.

The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver. Pueblo would be joining hundreds of others in Colorado who started striking on Thursday claiming unfair labor practices levied by King Soopers. Two stores in Pueblo are part of Local 7, 102 W. 29th St. and 3050 W. Northern.

Locally, Colorado Springs Local 7 workers voted to approve a strike, but details on when still aren't clear.

Picketing started Thursday at 5 a.m. for Local 7 stores throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties as well as King Soopers stores in the cities of Boulder and Louisville.

Watch Denver area union members begin Strike on Thursday

Our team talked with a manager in the UFCW Local 7 Union during the strike in Pueblo on Friday- Jim Hammons says employees had no option but to strike. “These workers individually don’t have a voice in their workplace. So when they do this., this is their power. They don’t have any other way to get the attention of their company other than withholding their labor.”

King Soopers highlighted the following in their "Last Best and Final Offer."



This strong offer promises to support, protect, and invest in the interests of their valued associates.

The offer will provide a $4.50 per hour increase for Top Rate Clerks, Department Heads, and Pharmacy Techs over the life of the 4-year contract. This breaks down to $1.50/hour increase in Year 1 and $1.00/hour increases in Years 2, 3, and 4.

The Company has a proven track record of investing in associates. If this offer is ratified, King Soopers will invest up to 23% in wage increases over the life of the new contract for their most tenured associates. This investment reflects King Soopers’ commitment to foster the growth and advancement of its associates, enabling them to forge a rewarding career within the Company.

“There are multiple Unfair Labor Practice charges we have filed against King Soopers over the last several months. These range from illegal intimidation of workers by the employer to the employer’s failure to provide needed information on staffing to allow for the union to prepare a comprehensive proposal to resolve the staffing crisis in King Soopers’ stores,” said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7. “Kroger negotiators have illegally insisted on robbing retiree health care benefits to fund wage increases for workers today. Sadly, this Company’s targeting of fixed-income retirees and other vulnerable populations only compounds its history of targeting consumers with predatory pricing.”

News5 spoke one-on-one with the Division President for Kroger Joe Kelley. Kroger is the parent company of King Soopers.

"Unfortunately, they're spending more time with the rhetoric out there in the press, and unfortunately, the record that should be set straight is they've had a Last, Best and Final offer from us since the first week in January," Kelley explained. "The union and the local president, Kim Cordova, have a responsibility to present that offer to the associates, her members, and let them vote on it. Unfortunately, she hasn't done that. Instead, for whatever her reason is in her agenda, she's taking a strike vote on this so-called unfair labor practice."

At this time, it is unclear when the Colorado Springs location will go on strike at this time.

Watch What King Soopers Locations Have Local 7 Members

___





Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver. Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.