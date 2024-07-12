Pueblo issues temporary emergency shelter declaration due to heat

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo has authorized a temporary emergency declaration starting on Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.
Due to the heat wave, the city is allowing churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions to open their doors as temporary shelters for the city's homeless.
The emergency declaration allows these facilities to have temporary zoning restrictions altered in order to accommodate those in need.
___
____
