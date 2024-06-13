Pueblo issues a temporary housing and shelter emergency due to heat

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo on Thursday.

Local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions can utilize their buildings as temporary for those in need.

Due to a temperature near 102 degrees and the coupled humidity, the National Weather Service predicts the heat index to be near 99 degrees with the humidity increasing the feeling.

The advisory has been issued from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

___





'Not another one,' three people rescued from Arkansas River, one still missing The Otero County Sheriff's Office, La Junta Fire, and several other agencies are searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River on Wednesday morning. Rescue crews search for 19-year-old boy around Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.