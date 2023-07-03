Pueblo invited to comment on proposed fee increase for recreational cabins

PUEBLO — The Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are proposing a fee increase for six recreational cabins located in the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, and South Park Ranger Districts.

This fee increase would go towards sustainably operating, maintaining, and improving recreation facilities.

Click here to see all aspects of the proposal and submit comments.

Comments can be submitted by email, telephone, and mail until September 30.

Submit comments via email to SM.FS.PSICCRecRent@usda.gov. Submit commentary via telephone at 719-553-1477. Submit comments via mail to Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comache National Grasslands, Supervisor's Office, Attention: Jason Smith, 2840 Kachina Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008.

The proposed fee changes will be reviewed by a Regional Fee Board that will submit its recommendation to the Rocky Mountain Regional Forrester for a final decision after Sept. 30.

