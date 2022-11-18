Pueblo intersection which has seen more than 40 crashes is getting a complete overhaul

PUEBLO, CO — A dangerous intersection in Pueblo is going to get a safety upgrade.

More than 40 car crashes happened at the intersection of Mesa Avenue and Berkley Avenue over the past 10 years. The latest accident happened earlier this year when a car hit a bus. That bus then ran into a home.

Due to the frequency and call for safer roads and intersections from the public, the City of Pueblo will be using a million dollars to build a roundabout at the intersection.

"Roundabouts typically if there was an accident usually result in a glancing blow reduces property damage, reduces injuries significantly so we believe these are safer alternatives for particularly on intersections where we have had a higher number of accidents like on Berkley and Mesa," says Andrew Hayes of Pueblo Public Works.

Work on the intersection is expected to begin by the middle of next year and be done by the end of next year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.