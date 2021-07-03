Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo increasing number of emergency crews on patrol for holiday weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Pueblo is increasing the number of first responders on patrol for the 4th of July weekend.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 20:12:13-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo emergency crews are going to use extra resources to keep people safe over the holiday weekend.

Police will have extra patrols out on the lookout for illegal fireworks and impaired drivers.

"This is basically one of our busier times of the year so we are allocating additional resources to deal with the additional call volume and other calls that will come in because of the holiday weekend," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

The Pueblo Fire Department will also have an extra crew out in a brush truck watching out for fires.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community