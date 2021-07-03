Pueblo increasing number of emergency crews on patrol for holiday weekend

PUEBLO — Pueblo emergency crews are going to use extra resources to keep people safe over the holiday weekend.

Police will have extra patrols out on the lookout for illegal fireworks and impaired drivers.

"This is basically one of our busier times of the year so we are allocating additional resources to deal with the additional call volume and other calls that will come in because of the holiday weekend," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

The Pueblo Fire Department will also have an extra crew out in a brush truck watching out for fires.