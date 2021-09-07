Pueblo Hosts Seventh Annual Pup in the Pool Event

PUEBLO — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. But, Pueblo couldn't let the season come to a close without having some fun with their furry friends.

Monday was the seventh annual Pup in the Pool event hosted by the City of Pueblo. For this event, citizens are encouraged to bring their dogs to a local pool so that they can swim and cool off during the dog days of summer.

"It's always on our final day of the season," aquatics coordinator Eric Santoyo told KOAA News5. "We like to invite our community out to bring their pets. Give them the opportunity to play with their loved ones as well as get in the water and have some fun playtime with their animals."

Over the years. Pups in the Pool has also become the perfect opportunity for children and pets to interact at the pool, bringing the community together in an unconventional way.

"It's fun. All the kids love it. The dogs love it," dog owner and community member, Nicole Rodriguez, said as the dogs and children splashed around her. "It's a little chaotic here, but they have a blast."

"It's nice to see all the breeds out here together out here having fun, playing with each other, and just enjoying the water," Santoyo added. "I think that's what it's all about."