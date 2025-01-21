Pueblo honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy Monday

PUEBLO — In Pueblo, people gathered at the El Pueblo Museum to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Organized by the NAACP of Pueblo and the museum, the event highlighted themes of the following:



unity

compassion

peace

The museum invited community members to reflect on Dr. King's vision for equality and justice. Organizers say the event aimed to inspire hope and action in Pueblo, highlighting the importance of coming together as a community.

"I think that the most important thing for us to remember about this day is that it is a day of community," said Alysia Bellany, a member of the NAACP of Pueblo. "It is a day of compassion. It is a day of joyful handholding and peace."

More than 200 people packed the museum for Monday's event.

