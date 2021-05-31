Pueblo honors heroes in-person again

PUEBLO — At 11:00 am on Memorial Day, the Veteran's Bridge at Pueblo's historic Riverwalk is serving as the site to honor those who served our country.

The annual ceremony was canceled last year due to COVID-19. For 2021 the event is back, but people are still required to wear masks if they would like to attend.

Pueblo Veterans Council says the ceremony will include guest speakers who are Iraqi and Afghanistan combat veterans. The will be a flyover, as well as a plaque presented to the outgoing commander of the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

News 5 will have full coverage from the event on May 31 at 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.