Pueblo homicide under investigation following hospital death

PUEBLO — A homicide investigation is underway, according to a release from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) issued Monday morning after a man died on Saturday.

PPD said a man walked into a Pueblo hospital with several gunshot wounds after arriving in a "private vehicle" on Wednesday, August 30, around 5:04 p.m.

The man was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the victim was shot on East 17th Street in a residential area near Portland Park.

The man will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner following the notification of the first of kin.

