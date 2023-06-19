Pueblo homicide under investigation at two locations on southeast side of city

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received information around 6:45 a.m. about gunshots on East River Street near Iola Avenue, where they found one man dead. This incident is under investigation as a homicide.

Two vehicles, a white pickup truck, and "another white vehicle" were also found at the scene and are involved with the incident, according to police.

PPD was also investigating the area of South Joplin Avenue and East Ash Street. This is being considered a part of the incident near East River and Iola Avenue, according to police.

PPD is asking residents to avoid the area as they continue their investigation at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037.

We will update this article as we learn more.

