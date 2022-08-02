Pueblo homicide detective Glen Filmore retires

Glen Filmore is retiring after 16 years of service as a homicide detective in for the Pueblo Police Department, and 33 years total including his time at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Once he joined the force, he says it felt like a calling to him.

“I hope I made a difference in some peoples lives over the years and I did right by them.”

From winning awards to forging bonds with those he worked with, Filmore handled 150 to 200 cases during his long career and he had around a 90% solve rate, higher than average.

“Each and everyone of those takes a piece of your heart and your soul, it does. You just really feel for the family of the victims”

Looking back on his career, one of the standout cases he solved that made the biggest impact on his life was the tragic killing of Isaiah Vialpando, a young mariachi player.

In September of 2015, Vialpando was shot because of mistaken identity at the hands of gang members. Filmore was a detective on the case and using the limited evidence he had, he was able to get to the bottom of it.

Robert Cordova, Vialpando’s father, says he was grateful for how professionally Filmore kept him and his family updated throughout the process.

“He's a role model for all law enforcement officers to show that compassion and integrity and how to talk to families of victims of murdered children.”

Filmore says this case has always stuck with him, and he felt like he connected with it in part because Vialpando was near the same age as his kids, and one of them even shared a birthday.

Filmore says he was motivated to keep going by keeping the community safe and to bring the justice he could to the victims and their families, and solving Vialpando’s case was able to bring him some solace.

“The weight of the world got lifted off my shoulders”

Cordova says that by finding those responsible, Filmore and the other detectives involved were able to relieve some of the heartache and pain they felt.

“I know Isaiah in heaven is performing mariachi for you, so enjoy your retirement, we love you brother, take care of yourself and much success in your future.”

_____

