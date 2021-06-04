Pueblo holds ceremony for new Arkansas River suspension bridge

PUEBLO — A ceremony was held Thursday for the new Arkansas River suspension bridge in Pueblo,

The bridge was built in memory of the people who lost their lives in the flood of 1921.

Gov. Polis and other local leaders were on hand for the event.

The bridge goes over the Arkansas River and connects the river trail with the levee, which feeds into downtown.

The bridge will be open through Sunday, and then will be closed again on Monday so workers can put the finishing touches on the levee trail.

That work should be done by late July.