Pueblo high school students collaborate with technology industry professionals

PUEBLO — A unique opportunity Monday for Pueblo high school students to collaborate with technology industry professionals.

Students from several Pueblo School District 60 schools got to learn about computer science up close at Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo. The event was led by Google volunteers and the CSU Pueblo Computer Information System and Cybersecurity team.

They dove into topics like Artificial Intelligence and data analysis.

According to organizers, the goal is to encourage young people to see themselves in future tech careers, like Google Training Lead Christian Michael, who is a Pueblo South High School alum.

"I'm from Pueblo and I love this community and my parents still live here, I went to Pueblo South High School," said Michael. "I love to bring Googlers with me that are software engineers to help inspire high school students to perhaps choose a career in computer science."

Monday's event is part of a larger push to help students worldwide learn about computer science careers.

___





CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25. A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.