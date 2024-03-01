Pueblo Heritage Museum is once again participating in the Friday First Art Walks

PUEBLO, Colo. — A familiar face is returning to Pueblo’s First Friday Art Walks on Mar. 1. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pueblo Heritage Museum is reviving its participation in the Friday First Art Walks.

They return with a big bang, and feature exhibits from artists Bob Pacheco and Michael Martinez.

Bob Pacheco, an esteemed graphic designer, headlines the event. Pacheco has a very distinguished career, and an impressive portfolio.

He is also the owner of Evergreen Press, and the co-owner of Vanishing Horizons, where he displays his uncanny skills and enigmatic art.

Pacheco is joined by visionary Michael Martinez.

Martinez has been celebrated for his visceral and deep connection to Hispanic heritage and culture via his art.

Martinez is no one trick pony and loves to experiment with different mediums for his art ranging from oil, oil pastels, mixed media, clay, and acrylics.

Martinez loves to recreate the rich heritage of the southwest alongside Mexican traditions.

The Pueblo Heritage Museum wants to reinvigorate and celebrate the art, culture, and community of Pueblo.

Tziaviii Stevens, a staff member at the Pueblo Heritage Museum who helps plan the art shows said, "Bob and Michael's work speaks to the soul, and we're excited to share it with our community."

For more information about the upcoming First Friday Art Show and other events at Pueblo Heritage Museum, please visitwww.theheritagecenter.us [theheritagecenter.us] or contact us at 719-295-1517 or associate@theheritagecenter.us.

