Pueblo Health Department offering free well water testing, public meeting on Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, May 7, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE), in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is offering free well water testing.

Testing will determine "per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of chemicals" in the water, which have been linked to long-term health risks.

According to the PDPHE, PFAS are man-made chemicals that could cause "high cholesterol, immune system issues, negative pregnancy outcomes, and an increased risk of kidney cancer," as a result of long-term exposure.

People can be exposed to the chemicals through drinking water from a private well.

If you'd like to have your well tested, you can apply for a free PFAS test here.

Additionally, the PDPHE will be hosting a public meeting Wednesday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the third-floor conference room of the PDPHE building (101 W. 9th St.).

Health department officials will be able to answer questions surrounding PFAS, testing, and other well water concerns.

Anyone interested can register for the event here.





