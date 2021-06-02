Pueblo group hopes to install cameras in downtown area

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo wants to make downtown safer.

The Pueblo Downtown Association has a plan in the works to team with Pueblo Police and Black Hills Energy to install cameras downtown.

If the plan moves forward, the group wants to put cameras on Union Ave to see how effective they are before putting them anywhere else.

The association said it has been seeing an uptick in property crimes in the downtown area this year.

"We want to help all of the visitors and the citizens of Pueblo feel safe. We want to help law enforcement find the people they need to find and it is an all-around good project," Lee Gladney with the Pueblo Downtown Association said.

The association hopes to be installing cameras by the fall.