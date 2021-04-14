Pueblo girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in neighborhood

PUEBLO — On Thursday, April 8, five-year-old Patsy Salazar was hit by a vehicle while on a scooter in her Pueblo neighborhood. The young girl who is described as tough and spunky is now at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs, battling severe injuries.

Salazar was immediately rushed to Parkview Hospital, and then taken in a Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs. Salazar has a skull, face, and pelvic fracture, among other injuries. "Just always watch your surroundings, watch your kids, because an accident like this could happen to anybody," said Ashley Martinez, one of Salazar's relatives.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department said the driver involved in the incident was processed and showed no signs of impairment.

The family church, Highest Praise Fellowship, is handling donations.