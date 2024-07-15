Pueblo foundations launch campaign to renovate two district libraries

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo City-County Library District and Pueblo Library Foundation will launch a capital campaign to fund renovations for two district branch libraries.

The campaign announcement will take place on Jul.17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lucero Library.

“This is the beginning of a transformative chapter for our community as we launch the Building Community Together campaign to renovate and expand the Barkman and Patrick A Lucero Libraries. This project is about more than just buildings; it’s about ensuring everyone in Pueblo has access to the resources they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Join us in creating a library that reflects the spirit and aspirations of our community," Nick Potter PCCLD’s executive director of library foundation and strategic initiatives said.

The Frank and Marie Barkman Branch and Patrick A. Lucero Library will receive renovations to keep up with the growing demands and rise in popularity that libraries are seeing in the Pueblo community.

The Barkman Branch has been a staple for Belmont and northern Pueblo for over 30 years. Renovations have already begun on the existing building, with the interior and exterior to be improved. Alongside the modifications to the structure, an additional 2,643 square feet will be added. Over the course of the last 11 years, the Barkman Branch has seen over 1.6 million community members walk through their doors.

Not far behind, the Lucero Branch still in its infancy since its opening in December of 2014, has already seen more than one million visitors. Housed in a smaller building, the popularity of this branch warrants an expansion to match the ambition of the community that uses it.

Through private and public funding, more than $525,000 has been raised, with the total renovation costs to finish the projects expected to be $8.9 million.

The Lucero Library will be set to close on Aug. 3 in preparation for construction work.

Plans to renovate the Lucero Library include:



Expanded public meeting room

Improved front entrance

Larger spaces for children, teens

New children’s discovery area

New Maker Space

New audio/visual creative studio

Refreshed book collection

Added areas will increase the building's size to 10,000 square feet which will allow visitors ample space to access the resources of the library.

The Barkman Branch whose construction is already underway is expected to be completed near the beginning of September.

To celebrate the reopening of the Barkman Branch Library a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Sep. 10. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a week of festivities will be held.

“It is the goal that through the renovation of both Barkman and Lucero Libraries that patrons will have access to improved and expanded libraries. Through improved facilities, library programs, and a great selection of print and digital books, we aim to ensure that there is something for everyone at Pueblo’s libraries. We are committed to continually improving library services and facilities in our community,” Executive Director Sherri Baca said.

To stay up to date with how the projects are progressing, you can visit the Pueblo Libraries website.

