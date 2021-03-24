Pueblo Food Project receives large grant from the state

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Food Project has big plans for the future.

The organization recently received a $175,000 grant from the state. They say the money will be used to add local produce to their virtual food bank and add more food distribution sites to areas around Pueblo.

"People who will be receiving these goods are going to get the highest quality offerings that we have and we think that is just a really great way to share the love and increase our food system equity across Pueblo," Monique Marez said.

The local produce will be added to the virtual food bank some time in April.