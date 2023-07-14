Pueblo Food Project receives grant money to further their mission

Pueblo Food Project has recently received three grants to replenish the food pantry, provide food education and expand their access to the LGBTQ+ community. The total amount of money received from the grants is estimated to be over $125,000.

One Colorado Education Fund gave over $55,000 as a condition of their partnership in trying to improve access to food, health and nutrition, particularly by LGBTQ+ locals. Over the last year, PFP and One Colorado have been working together to solve several problems caused by a lack of access to food. This grant will expand upon that work and increase outreach to the LGBTQ+ community.

Over $50,000 was given from Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger and their sponsor, The Trailhead Institute, to add to PFP's food pantry program.

The Colorado Centinnal Fund gave over $20,000 a subsidiary of the Caring for Colorado Foundation, in order to expand upon PFP's cooking class program. With this money PFP will be able to add more classes on things like food preservation, child nutrition and gardening.

