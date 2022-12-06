Pueblo food bank and nonprofit work together to bring food to cars

PUEBLO — In Pueblo, the Care to Share Foodbank partners with several local nonprofits to help deliver food in the community during the holiday season. On Monday, they offered a drive-up mobile food pantry for those to get the food they need.

Kathy McMullen and her friend both live off of social security and pinch every penny. McMullen says that around the holidays, getting food on the table is especially hard.

"We're both senior citizens living off of social security which isn't a lot of money. And so with this, I can eat better than I was before," said McMullen.

At Victory Life Ministries in Pueblo, cars lined up to receive

some of the food. Volunteers spent the morning packaging materials to throw in the backseat and trunks of cars driving by, wishing them a happy holiday, and moving on to the next car.

Dacia Shaw is the Pueblo Development Director at Care to Share food banks. She says they aim to serve everyone, regardless of financial or employment status, with food.

"Anybody who's hungry, it's our responsibility to make sure that they get food," says Shaw.

She says they've developed several programs to address the needs of Pueblo and Pueblo County. They've seen demand rise closer to the end of the year.

"Just last month, we saw 500 families needing food assistance for the first time ever," continued Shaw.

She hopes to combat the stigma many people have associated with getting food from a food bank.

"Don't ever feel ashamed, I don't think there's one of us that's never fallen on hard times before. That's why we're here, this is our mission, we want to make sure we get food to people who need it," said Shaw.

McMullen is thankful for the food she received and for the volunteers who brought it to her. She says they make her feel blessed.

"These people are absolutely fantastic. All of them. This girl, Carlos, All of them they are a blessing. But they have really helped out the community and do so much more than just this," said McMullen.

If you are struggling to put food on the dinner table this season or could use the extra help, you can use this link to find food resources near you.

