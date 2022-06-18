Watch
Pueblo Fire: 'Large wildland fire' burning at Belmont interchange of I-25 contained

Traffic still affected
Posted at 7:27 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 22:08:51-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — UPDATE: The wildland fire has been contained, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. Traffic is still being affected.

Crews from the Pueblo Fire Department are responding to a "large wildland fire" burning at the Belmont interchange of I-25, the department said in a tweet Friday evening.

The Highway 50 bypass is closed in both directions at the interstate.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze weren’t immediately available. A strike team is assembling to tackle the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

