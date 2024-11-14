Pueblo Fire Department's new truck has the tallest ladder in Colorado

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Fire Department's new ladder truck breaks a state record. It was unveiled before a crowd at Fire Station Four.

Officials say the ladder is 125 feet tall, the tallest in Colorado. They say the extra height will help with the following:



water resources

difficult fires

accessing high buildings

"Now, we'll have a much better reach to get to the tenth floor of a building... and it's just a lot safer for the citizens," said Tim Trujillo with the Pueblo Fire Department.

This is the first ladder truck to be added to the Pueblo Fire Department since 2008.

