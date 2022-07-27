Pueblo Fire Department working to rescue two people trapped under bridge

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Fire Department is working to rescue two people who are trapped under a bridge by flowing water.

PUEBLO WATER RESCUE: Two people are trapped under a bridge on the west side of Pueblo. @PFDPIO are rescuing the two people right now. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/4VVtEoWFAV — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) July 27, 2022

The rescue is happening on the west side of Pueblo at 22nd Street and Tuxedo Boulevard.

It is not known how they ended up under the bridge.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.