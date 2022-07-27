Watch Now
Pueblo Fire Department working to rescue two people trapped under bridge

KOAA
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 20:47:53-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Fire Department is working to rescue two people who are trapped under a bridge by flowing water.

The rescue is happening on the west side of Pueblo at 22nd Street and Tuxedo Boulevard.

It is not known how they ended up under the bridge.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
