Pueblo Fire Department working to decrease response times

PUEBLO — The response times for the Pueblo Fire Department have been increasing but they are working on ways to solve the issue.

The department said its overall response time in 2020 was close to 10 minutes, which is about three and a half minutes slower than its goal.

The Chief said these response times are because of a new dispatch system and an increase in emergency calls.

She also said they are working on short and long-term solutions.

"We can do a lot of public education on what is a 911 call and what other resources are available for non-911 calls. So that's the first thing, units are available for calls," Fire Chief Barbara Huber said.

Chief Huber also said she plans on moving three stations and building a new one to help improve response times.