Pueblo Fire Department responds to structure fire Thursday morning

PUEBLO — Expect emergency personnel along East Northern Avenue and Taylor Avenue as the fire department responds to a structure fire.

On the South side of Pueblo, the fire appears to be inside an abandoned building right next to the Peer Support and Community Education (PACE) building.

Crews have asked people to avoid the Northern Avenue Bridge, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and News5 is working to learn more.

___





How 100+ alligators thrive in Colorado during sub-zero temps Many Colorado natives have heard of Colorado Gators Reptile Park, a wildlife sanctuary that is home to more than 100 alligators. How do 100+ gators survive sub-zero temps in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.