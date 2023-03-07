Pueblo Fire Department responds to residential structure fire Monday evening

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Monday evening.

The department said that the fire began around 5:00 p.m. Monday at 1612 East 5th Street on Pueblo's East side.

Pueblo Fire Officials say that the fire is now out but the house experienced significant damage.

The family living there has been displaced but fire officials say they do have a place to stay.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, the cause is still under investigation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.