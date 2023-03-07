Watch Now
Pueblo Fire Department responds to residential structure fire Monday evening

KOAA News 5
Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 06, 2023
PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Monday evening.

The department said that the fire began around 5:00 p.m. Monday at 1612 East 5th Street on Pueblo's East side.

Pueblo Fire Officials say that the fire is now out but the house experienced significant damage.

The family living there has been displaced but fire officials say they do have a place to stay.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire, the cause is still under investigation.
