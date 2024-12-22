Pueblo Fire Department responds to fire near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Fire Department responded to an ongoing fire near the Pueblo Mall, Saturday evening.

Firefighters report that the fire is near the Pueblo Mall at 3429 Dillon Dr.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire began.

Here is the video that the Pueblo Fire Department released on their official Facebook page:

Pueblo Fire on Fountain Creek

News5 will update this story when more information is released.





