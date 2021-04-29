Watch
Pueblo Fire Department receives reports of phony fireman from local businesses

Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 28, 2021
PUEBLO — The Pueblo Fire Department is asking people to watch out for phony firefighters.

The department has received complaints from local business owners about impostors claiming they are from the Pueblo FD and threatening to shut them down unless they pay to update the tags on their business' fire extinguishers.

"We just want the public to know that the fire department doesn't go door to door and demand money for fire extinguisher servicing. We don't provide that service and if you run into that, feel free to ask for a fire department ID," Captain Woody Percival said.

The department also said to call the police if you run into one of these individuals.

