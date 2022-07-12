Watch Now
Pueblo Fire Department on scene of two fires

Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 00:34:03-04

PUEBLO, CO — Firefighters in Pueblo are keeping an eye on hot spots from a brush fire that broke out at a popular local lake.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Lake Minnequa in Pueblo. Firefighters say they don't know exactly what started it.

Firefighters are also on the scene of a fire at a hotel in Pueblo.

It happened at the Val-U Stay Inn and Suites on North Hudson Avenue southeast of I-25 and Highway 50.

Viewer Jason Belcher was nearby and shared a video with us.

Firefighters say it started in a part of the hotel that was under renovation.

They say a pile of mattresses in storage somehow caught fire and the fire spread into two rooms.

No injuries were reported in either fire.
