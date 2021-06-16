Pueblo Fire Department hopes to build 4 new stations

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Fire Department wants to build four new fire stations.

Three of them would replace old stations.

The downtown station would be moved to a location near Runyon Lake. The Belmont station would move further up Jerry Murphy. And the east side station would be moved closer to Highway 50.

A new station would be built in the Wildhorse area near Highway 50 and Pueblo Blvd.

"It's important because of the community we serve, we want to get to our calls as quickly as possible and right now we have gaps in service. And by shifting most of the fire stations and adding a new one, we will be able to get to all parts of the city within the time frame we are looking for," Chief Barb Huber said.

Work on the project could start late next year.