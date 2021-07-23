Pueblo family hosts appreciation barbecue for police

PUEBLO — A family in Pueblo is paying it forward for the Pueblo Police Department.

For the second year, Nich Herrera and his family hosted a police appreciation barbecue.

Herrera said his family started this last year because of all the negativity that police were facing.

"They go out every day, sacrifice, they leave their husbands, they leave their wives and their children and don't know what they are going to encounter and we think that needs to be shown a little respect," Herrera said.

He also said he hopes that doing the barbecue shows that it's OK to give food, gifts, or even just a thank you to police.