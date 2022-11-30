Pueblo family files civil lawsuit for death of loved one

PUEBLO — The family of a man who died after an altercation with hospital guards at St. Mary Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo earlier this year have filed a civil lawsuit in the case, months after the 10th Judicial District decided not to pursue negligent homicide charges.

According to the family of Mathew Haskel Jones, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital on the night of February 10, 2022, due to a gout flareup.

The family says Jones was only wearing a t-shirt and shorts when taken to the hospital and later discharged. They allege he was waiting in the lobby for a ride home when guards wanted him to wait outside.

During the altercation, Jones was injured and eventually taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment and died several days later.

His widow, Dedra Jones, told reporters an official from St. Mary Corwin Hospital said her husband was “agitated, coded, and hit the ground hard.” She says there was no mention of an incident involving security.

Jones says she only learned something happened after being directed to the Pueblo Police Department to collect her husband’s belongings after his death.

Several months later, four hospital security guards were charged with negligent homicide for Mathew Jones death. However, the 10th Judicial District declined to pursue charges against the guards.

In a written release today, the 10th Judicial District District Attorney Jeff Chostner tells News5 they did not have the evidence to prove the defendants caused Mathew Jones's death.

"Our Office was prepared to go forward with this case. However in our pre-trial preparation of the case, and discussion with the pathologist, we received a revised opinion from our expert witness indicating there were a variety of cause for the death. Essentially, there was not conclusive medical evidence that would prove the defandants (sic) caused the death of Mr Jones. Given that our own expert witness could not testify as to the criminal culpability of the defendants, we had no choice, under state ethical rules, but to dismiss the case. Our initial charging indicated our interest in moving forward on the matter. We are sympathetic to the concerns of the family. But the additional information we received essentially precluded our ability to do so."

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.