Pueblo East Food Service Program receives $5,000 from Rachael Ray Foundation

PUEBLO — A Pueblo school recently got a boost in funding to help sharpen their cooking skills.

The Rachel Ray Foundation gave Pueblo East High School's Hospitality and Food Service Program $5,000 after the school submitted an essay about why they needed the money.

"I know that we are about to learn different types of skills using different types of equipment that we have never seen before and it's going to help us learn about like in the actual restaurant what they use," Nevaeh Trujillo said.

The school will use the money to buy outdoor dining materials, kitchen apparel, a smoker, and other items.