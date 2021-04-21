Pueblo Domestic Violence Task Force requests citizen input on survey

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo wants to know your thoughts on how to improve domestic violence prevention in the city.

The City of Pueblo's Domestic Violence Task Force has put together a survey and wants to know people's experiences with domestic violence and if there are any gaps in resources and services.

"It's the public we are trying to help, then it is the public opinion that is going to matter. We want to take past experiences to create a little bit better system of dealing with these types of things," Gabrielle Skubal with the task force said.

The results of the survey will be shared with law enforcement and other agencies.

The survey can be found on the City of Pueblo's social media pages.