Pueblo doctor first in state to offer procedure for women

A Pueblo doctor will be the first in Colorado to offer a less invasive procedure for women with cervical fibrosis.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 08, 2021
The Acessa Treatment is essentially a safer alternative to a hysterectomy.

Instead of removing a woman's cervix entirely, the non-cancerous tumors caused by fibrosis are basically burned off.

"I didn't think I was doing the first procedure in the state of Colorado. I was just thinking that I'm doing the best procedure that I have to offer to my patients. That's the way that I see it," Dr. Fernando Mahmoud said.

Doctor Mahmoud says training for the procedure was extremely extensive. He hopes others will take the training so the procedure is more accessible.

