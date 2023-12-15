District 70 teacher placed on administrative leave, alleged inappropriate relationship with student

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that a Pueblo West teacher is being investigated for sexual assault after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The sheriff's office says that no arrests have been made at this time and detectives are still investigating. The sheriff's office says it involves a 47-year-old man. News 5 independently confirmed that the teacher is 47-year-old Russell Davis.

Based on communications sent out to Skyview Middle School staff and family, a teacher had been placed on administrative leave. News 5 confirmed via the school's directory page that Davis was employed by Pueblo County School District 70 and a teacher at Skyview.

According to Pueblo County School District 70, the district received a report of an alleged inappropriate relationship in late November. The district says that on November 28th, Davis was placed on administrative leave.

According to court documents, a protection order was filed against Davis on November 29th. Following the initial law enforcement investigation, the school district says the teacher has been recommended for immediate termination.

Davis is expected in court on December 22nd to be considered for a permanent protection order.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Lt. Bethany Solano with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6420.

